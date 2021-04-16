Summerville Parks and Recreation hosting free, outdoor movie night for the public

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking for something fun to do on a Friday night? How about head to Summerville.

The Summerville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting their first free, outdoor movie night for 2020 Friday night.

In partnership with REV Federal Credit Union, they are hosting a movie night for all Friday night at 8:00 p.m. at Gahagan Park.

Frozen 2 will be showing for people of all ages to enjoy.

They ask that guests wear masks until they are seated and to remain socially distanced in the area.

For more information on other events that the Summerville Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting this year, you can check out their Facebook page.

