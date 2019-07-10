Summerville PD releases new details about shooting in the White Gables subdivision

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department has released new details about a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the White Gables subdivision.

According to an incident report, officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Pimpernel Street after receiving reports of two people fighting over a firearm and that a male had been shot in the head and a female was shot in the arm.

Upon arrival, officers observed a female yelling for help in the driveway behind the residence near two vehicles.

The incident report said the female told officers where the gun was located – near it was a large amount of blood on the ground underneath a nearby vehicle and a white male who was laying on the ground unresponsive.

While investigating the scene, detectives confirmed the male was deceased.

