Summerville Resource Center to host Back to School supply drive

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center Summerville will be hosting a Back to School Supply Drive and Collection this weekend.

The drive will be held on Saturday, August 1 at the Rollins Edwards Community Center from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm.

Last year, the drive was able to help 1,500 students and organizers said their goal for this year is to help around 2,500 students.

They are looking for people to supply the following items to the drive: