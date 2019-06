SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – A suspect wanted for two robberies in Summerville has turned himself in.

Nickolas Adam Ravenell was wanted by authorities for armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

The arrest warrants stem from two separate incidents. One occurred May 22nd at Dollar General at 10050 Dorchester Road. The other happened May 23rd when the suspect attempted to rob the Subway at 975 Bacons Bridge Road.