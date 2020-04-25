Summerville to hold first essential farm goods market

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville will hold their first essential farm goods market today.
They will be held every Saturday from 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM in the parking lot of the Summerville Town Hall.
Foot traffic will be one way and vendors will be spread out.
The following vendors will be selling consumable farmed goods:
- Gruber Farms (fruits and vegetables)
- Wishbone Heritage Farms (eggs and meat)
- Cypress Hill Farm (produce)
- Sunny Cedars Farm (meat products)
- Freeman Produce (produce)
- Three Oaks Farm (eggs, meat, milk, and produce)
- Shuler Peach Company (strawberries and peaches)
- Turner’s Farm Fresh (milk, ice cream, eggs, cheese)
Each family is asked to send only one person to shop at the market.
People are encouraged to wear a mask and to pre-order their goods.