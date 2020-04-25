Summerville to hold first essential farm goods market

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville will hold their first essential farm goods market today.

They will be held every Saturday from 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM in the parking lot of the Summerville Town Hall.

Foot traffic will be one way and vendors will be spread out.

The following vendors will be selling consumable farmed goods:

Gruber Farms (fruits and vegetables)

Wishbone Heritage Farms (eggs and meat)

Cypress Hill Farm (produce)

Sunny Cedars Farm (meat products)

Freeman Produce (produce)

Three Oaks Farm (eggs, meat, milk, and produce)

Shuler Peach Company (strawberries and peaches)

Turner’s Farm Fresh (milk, ice cream, eggs, cheese)

Each family is asked to send only one person to shop at the market.

People are encouraged to wear a mask and to pre-order their goods.