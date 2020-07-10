Summerville Town Council extends mask ordinance

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville met on Thursday to decide whether or not to extend the mask mandate, set to expire just before midnight. Council voted in favor, extending the mask ordinance until August 13.

Some Summerville business owners are in favor of the extension:

“So we have seen a down tick in business overall but it’s still been fairly steady,” says Mark Taylor, owner of Cuppa Manna, a coffee shop in Summerville. “And so yeah if they choose to extend it, we would fully support that.”

And despite some choosing to stay away from Cuppa Manna, Taylor says most of his patrons are still looking for that hot cup of joe.

“Inside the store most customers are adhering to the mask policies,” says Taylor.

Taylor says the shop is taking the approach of letting each patron being responsible for themselves while requiring employees to mask up and social distance.

“They area allowed in if they don’t have a mask but we do definitely enforce the social distancing,” says Taylor.

With cases of COVID-19 continuing to rise across the Lowcountry, Mary Edwards the Public Information Officer for the Town of Summerville, says Town Council is taking an approach that they hope benefits as many as possible.

“They don’t want to close down businesses, they don’t want to shut down the stores and the restaurants,” says Taylor. “This could be the only thing that they are really able to do to kind of keep everybody safe but also keep businesses open.”

When it comes to compliance, Edwards says the town has seen little to no issues among the public and businesses.

“We haven’t had any issues as far as masks go around town,” says Edwards. “The fine can range from $25 to $500 so council really hopes that the fine really encourages people to wear their masks.”

And for those looking to get their joe from Cuppa Manna, Taylor hopes mask compliance remains high.

“I think we should be responsible and wear masks as long as the numbers are continuing and reported cases are continuing to rise,” says Taylor.

View the details of the ordinance below: