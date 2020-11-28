Summerville woman killed after being hit by car in Florida

TAMPA, F.L. (WCBD) – The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a traffic accident in Tampa, FL last night that involved a Lowcountry resident.

The accident happened on Friday, November 27 at around 9:12 pm.

Officials say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Dale Mabry Highway approaching Fountain Mist Drive when it struck a pedestrian who was walking across the highway.

The pedestrian, who was a Summerville resident, was transported to an area hospital and later died from her injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the accident.