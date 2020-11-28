Summerville woman killed after being hit by car in Florida

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, F.L. (WCBD) – The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a traffic accident in Tampa, FL last night that involved a Lowcountry resident.

The accident happened on Friday, November 27 at around 9:12 pm.

Officials say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Dale Mabry Highway approaching Fountain Mist Drive when it struck a pedestrian who was walking across the highway.

The pedestrian, who was a Summerville resident, was transported to an area hospital and later died from her injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES