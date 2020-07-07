Summerville woman wins prestigious American Red Cross award

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local woman has been recognized for her heroics after saving a child’s life.

It was a normal day for Misty as she was working as a nanny for the Davis.

However, one of the children, Benson, collapsed and began to shake causing Misty to jump in and use the skills she learned in the American Red Cross’ Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED Training.

She immediately contacted both 911 and the child’s parents before she administered CPR.

The paramedics and Benson’s parents arrived and Benson was transported to the hospital.

He was treated and later released from the hospital.

Today, Misty was awarded the Red Cross Certificate of Merit, which is the highest honor given to Red Cross trainees.

It comes with a medal and a certificate signed by the President of the United States.

Misty Gilbert with her Certificate of Merit (Source: American Red Cross)

Misty was very appreciative as she accepted the award.

“It’s such an honor. I never thought in a million years that I would be receiving anything like this.” Misty Gilbert

Benson’s parents nominated Misty for the award and say they can not thank Misty enough for her actions on that day.

“It’s not a day that any of us, including Misty, want to relive but now we can look back on that day with an immense sense of gratitude and relief that Misty had the proper training and that she reacted as quickly as she did, ultimately, saving Benson’s life.” Drew Davis, Benson’s Father

Benson Davis (Source: American Red Cross)

The American Red Cross is conducting their training virtually now due to the pandemic, so anyone who is interested can still participate.

Click here if you’re interested in registering for any CPR training.

Misty recommends that anyone who is interested should take part in the Red Cross’ training because you never know when you may need it.

Nominations are always open for a Certificate of Merit. If there is someone in the community that you want to be recognized as a hero, click here to nominate them for a Red Cross award.