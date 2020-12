MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – One local business is trying to support Toys for Tots while also having some fun!

Leeah’s Old Village Wine Shop in Mt. Pleasant is hosting a ‘Sunday Funday’ Toys for Tots Drive.

It will take place on Sunday, December 13 from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm.

The cost to enter is $20 or it’s free with a new unwrapped toy.

According to the flyer, there will be food, fellowship, and fun.

Everyone is welcome to come out and support Toys for Tots.