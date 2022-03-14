CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The search continues for the Charleston County School District’s next superintendent, following Dr. Gerrita Postlewait’s resignation.

On Monday, the Charleston County School Board discussed the next steps in the process of selecting a superintendent during the Committee of the Whole meeting.

According to Board of Trustees Chair, Rev. Dr. Eric Mack, CCSD leaders are reviewing several search firms. Mack appointed an Ad Hoc committee, made up of multiple CCSD board members, to look further into the firms and ask any questions they have.

“We have to go through the process of selecting a firm, then vetting it out from that point. Maybe doing some community inputs to find out what they’re looking for in the next superintendent,” explained Mack.

The plan is to have the committee present their reviews to the board in April.

Dr. Postlewait announced her resignation back in December during the district’s holiday break. She served as the superintendent since 2015. Don Kennedy is the interim superintendent.

In February, News 2 obtained Freedom of Information Act documents showing Postlewait will receive over $240,000 upon her resignation in June, equal to her salary. That is in addition to her current salary and benefits she is still receiving while serving as a consultant for the district.

When asked on Monday why Postlewait resigned, Mack told News 2 he had “no comment.”