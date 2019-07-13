Supreme Court to face cases of potential LGBTQ discrimination in the workplace

Cities across the country are urging the United States Supreme Court to protect LGBTQ rights.

Nearly 100 mayors signed a “Friend of the Court” brief for three upcoming Supreme Court cases involving workplace discrimination.

The vases center on employees who were fired for their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The brief states in part quote, “Local anti-discrimination laws promote the prosperity and vitality of American communities. Among other things, these laws enhance innovation and economic opportunities.”

Supreme Court Justices are expected to hear the cases by October 8.