Suspect Expected in Bond Court After a Shooting in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting two people in Summerville is expected in Bond Court today.

Deputies tell News 2 that authorities took 25-year-old Robert Edward Millen of Summerville into custody on Tuesday morning in Lumberton, North Carolina.

He drove off after a shooting around 6:15 Tuesday night on Van Ohsen Road. Deputies say Millen shot a father and son after an argument over a gun.

Millen now faces two counts of attempted murder and one charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.