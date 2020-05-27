Suspect wanted in Murrells Inlet shooting, burglary surrenders in Horry County, 1 remains at large

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect wanted in a shooting and burglary that took place in Murrells Inlet May 20 surrendered in Horry County Tuesday, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Levi McIlwraith, 20, is being held on charged of attempted murder, first degree burglary and armed robbery.

McIlwraith is the third suspect in the incident. Jeffrey Devon Powers, 19, is still wanted.

