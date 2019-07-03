Suspects arrested following narcotics investigation in N. Charleston

Courtesy of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (LEFT)Harry Bannister (MID)Andrew Gathers(RIGHT)Antiwayne Rouse

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On July 2, the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 2100 blcock of B Eleanor Drive as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation. 

Public Information Officer Spencer Pryor stated that narcotics and weapons were found inside the residence. 

The following arrests were made:

Jerrod Green “Monster” charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Three counts of Possession Of a Firearm During Committing of a Violent Crime, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Two counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Harry Bannister charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Three counts of Possession Of a Firearm During Committing of a Violent Crime, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Two counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Antiwayne Rouse charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Three counts of Possession Of a Firearm During Committing of a Violent Crime, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Two counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Alecia Cooper charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Three counts of Possession Of a Firearm During Committing of a Violent Crime, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Two counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Andrew Gathers charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Three counts of Possession Of a Firearm During Committing of a Violent Crime, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Two counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

