Suspects arrested following narcotics investigation in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On July 2, the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 2100 blcock of B Eleanor Drive as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Public Information Officer Spencer Pryor stated that narcotics and weapons were found inside the residence.

The following arrests were made:

Jerrod Green “Monster” charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Three counts of Possession Of a Firearm During Committing of a Violent Crime, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Two counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Harry Bannister charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Three counts of Possession Of a Firearm During Committing of a Violent Crime, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Two counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Antiwayne Rouse charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Three counts of Possession Of a Firearm During Committing of a Violent Crime, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Two counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Alecia Cooper charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Three counts of Possession Of a Firearm During Committing of a Violent Crime, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Two counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Andrew Gathers charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Three counts of Possession Of a Firearm During Committing of a Violent Crime, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Two counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.