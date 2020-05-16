Suspects identified in North Charleston officer-involved shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police have identified two suspects in an officer-involved shooting on I-26 near mile marker 203.

Shikeem Wigfall and Kayla Rivera were identified as the two suspects connected to the incident.

Wigfall and Rivera are both being charged with Murder, Carjacking, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, and Carjacking Resulting in Bodily Injury.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigated the incident, which is standard procedure when a law enforcement officer is involved in a shooting.

The first incident began on I-95 northbound near the Orangeburg and Clarendon County line when a trooper with South Carolina Highway Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling more than 100 mph sometime before 2:00 a.m.

During a high-speed pursuit, troopers called for assistance and officers with the Santee Police Department and deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Authorities say one of the suspects discharged a firearm at law enforcement before pulling into a rest area near mile marker 203 off I-26 heading towards Charleston, where they carjacked another vehicle and fled the scene.

An individual at the rest area was killed during the incident.

Wigfall and Rivera approached a victim at gunpoint and stole her car.

They would flee the scene in the victim’s car and were spotted by officers traveling west on Dorchester Road near Ashley Phosphate Road and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects failed to stop for law enforcement and another pursuit ensued.

SLED says it came to an end when the suspects ran the stolen vehicle into a retaining pond off Highway 17A in Dorchester County.

The identity of the victim who was killed at the rest stop has not been released.