SWAT exercises in West Ashley allow for multiple units to prepare for high-risk situations

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Shadow Moss community in West Ashley saw an increased police presence recently as the Charleston Police Department SWAT team turned a vacant city owned property into a tactical training center.

The team was working with the department’s K-9 unit, bomb technicians, the fire department, and federal agents to practice hands on scenarios, which made full use of their training and equipment.

“The SWAT exercises are very important to do more force on force realistic training, stress inoculation where we can utilize multiple units, additional agencies but to go force on force in a residence where we can break windows, we can breach doors, and utilize our breaching techniques,” said Lieutenant Thomas Adams, who heads the department’s training unit and is commander of the SWAT team.

During the training exercises, the 27 member team were able to practice tactics used in high-risk situations such as hostage rescue, search warrant entries and other emergency situations.

