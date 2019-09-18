Swimmer hospitalized after water rescue on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials responded to Station 18 Street and the beach for a water rescue on Sullivan’s Island.

Spokesman Andy Benke stated that Sullivan’s Island Fire and Police Departments were dispatched at 4:59 p.m. for a water rescue but on arrival, the call was changed to a swimmer in distress.

Crews were able to retrieve the male approximately between the ages of 35 to 40-years-old.

CPR was started on the beach and the swimmer was transported to a local hospital, Benke added.