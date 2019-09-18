Live Now
Looking back at Hurricane Floyd 20 years later as three systems move in the Atlantic

Swimmer hospitalized after water rescue on Sullivan’s Island

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ambulance_generic3_300799

SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials responded to Station 18 Street and the beach for a water rescue on Sullivan’s Island.

Spokesman Andy Benke stated that Sullivan’s Island Fire and Police Departments were dispatched at 4:59 p.m. for a water rescue but on arrival, the call was changed to a swimmer in distress.

Crews were able to retrieve the male approximately between the ages of 35 to 40-years-old.

CPR was started on the beach and the swimmer was transported to a local hospital, Benke added.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES