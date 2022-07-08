NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 900 swimmers from all across the Lowcountry will compete in the 2022 Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association (CCAA) Championship.

Hundreds of swimmers from 18 different teams are competing Saturday and Sunday in this year’s championship. Officials and coaches ahead of this weekend say this swim meet brings a new level of competition in the Lowcountry.

“Really fascinating two days of competition. Very exciting, very loud a lot of energy in the building,” says David Rieder, the announcer for CCAA Championship.

The two-day championship consists of several different competitions and swimmers from the ages of seven to 18 years old compete throughout the whole day. Doug Fetchen the coach of the North Charleston Swim Team says he is excited to see his team compete in various competitions.

“Our strength is our 11 and ups so we should probably be in 9th or 10th place after day one. Then day two is when we get excited and see how close we get to first place after the second day,” says Fetchen.

With some newer teams competing in the championship within the last few years, Rieder says the atmosphere during the tournament gets intense.

“The 7-time defending champion is Snee Farm and I believe they won 29 out of the last 32 city meets. They are kind of the big power, but it could be a really close meet this year. The North Charleston Barracudas went undefeated this year,” he says.

Rieder says no matter who comes out on top to win the championship, seeing the excitement throughout the weekend is what makes the annual swim meet so special.

“This is definitely one of the purest forms of swimming and purest form of sport really. It gets really exciting and the kids love it with everyone involved,” says Rieder.

News 2 is providing a special live stream on counton2.com from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.