Tanger Outlets announces modified hours

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tanger Outlets will begin using modified hours at their United States centers, including Charleston, SC, effective immediately.

The company said “this decision is mindful of the health and safety of Tanger’s associates, vendors, customers, the public and the communities in which Tanger operates.”

The modified hours will be Monday – Sunday from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM.

They said that they will continue to monitor the situation and remain prepared to respond to any changes.