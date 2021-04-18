Tanger Outlets to host Spring Job Fair

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — Tanger Outlets is hosting a Spring Job Fair on Monday, April 19.

Remedy Intelligent Staffing is sponsored the event that goes from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Some retailers including Columbia Sportswear, Tory Burch, American Eagle Outfitters, Under Armour, Sperry, and Starbucks will have tables outside their stores. They will help applicants and conduct interviews.

People interesting in working for center management can head to Suite 1072 which is across from Carter’s.

If you are interested in working for Remedy Intelligent Staffing, you can head to Suite 1074, which is also near Carter’s.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress for interviews.

For more information, click here.