Tax-free weekend: a full list of what is available for tax-free purchase

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – It is officially tax free weekend, so here is a list of all of the items that can be purchased without the 6-percent sales tax being added on.

Exempted from sales tax:

Clothing

Clothing accessories hats, scarves, hosiery, handbags, etc.

Footwear

School supplies pens, pencils, paper, binders, notebooks, books, bookbags, lunchboxes and calculators. Art supplies for school, earbuds and headphones, flash drives, musical instruments for school, uniforms.

Computers, printers, printing supplies and computer software.

Bath wash cloths, blankets, bed spreads, bed linens, sheet sets, comforter sets, bath towels, shower curtains, bath rugs, bath mats and pillow cases.

Not exempted from sales tax:

Jewelry, cosmetics, eye-wear, wallets and watches.

Furniture

A sale of an item on layaway or similar deferred payment and delivery plan.

Rental of clothing or footwear

A sale or lease of an item for use in trade or business

Office supplies

sports equipment

video game consoles

Mattresses and box springs

Briefcases

Cameras

Cleaning supplies

Cell phones

eReaders

Back-to-school supplies on the list of of tax-free items

Tax-free items can be purchased both in store and online, so if during this uncertain time you are avoiding in-person shopping, you can still get your essentials tax-free.

If you have questions on if something is deemed taxable or not, visit the SC Department of Revenue website here.