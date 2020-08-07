Tax-free weekend: a full list of what is available for tax-free purchase

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – It is officially tax free weekend, so here is a list of all of the items that can be purchased without the 6-percent sales tax being added on.
Exempted from sales tax:
- Clothing
- Clothing accessories
- hats, scarves, hosiery, handbags, etc.
- Footwear
- School supplies
- pens, pencils, paper, binders, notebooks, books, bookbags, lunchboxes and calculators.
- Art supplies for school, earbuds and headphones, flash drives, musical instruments for school, uniforms.
- Computers, printers, printing supplies and computer software.
- Bath wash cloths, blankets, bed spreads, bed linens, sheet sets, comforter sets, bath towels, shower curtains, bath rugs, bath mats and pillow cases.
Not exempted from sales tax:
- Jewelry, cosmetics, eye-wear, wallets and watches.
- Furniture
- A sale of an item on layaway or similar deferred payment and delivery plan.
- Rental of clothing or footwear
- A sale or lease of an item for use in trade or business
- Office supplies
- sports equipment
- video game consoles
- Mattresses and box springs
- Briefcases
- Cameras
- Cleaning supplies
- Cell phones
- eReaders
Back-to-school supplies on the list of of tax-free items
Tax-free items can be purchased both in store and online, so if during this uncertain time you are avoiding in-person shopping, you can still get your essentials tax-free.
If you have questions on if something is deemed taxable or not, visit the SC Department of Revenue website here.