Tax- free weekend and back to school savings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s a tax-free weekend in South Carolina and people are looking to save some money. You can save on school supplies, clothes, and even technology items as students head back to the classroom — and dorm.

“People spending 10 to 20 dollars less on their school supplies than they normally would,” said Paul Ferreri, General Manager at Staples.

Taxes can rack up but this weekend only, you don’t have to pay the South Carolina 6% sales tax on certain items.

“The products underneath tax-free weekend are school-related products,” said Bailey Parker, communications director of the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs.

If you were to calculate these savings, on average, a person will save anywhere from 10 to 100 dollars this weekend.

“I feel good by buying the clothes on the tax-free weekend, said Barbara Goodyear, local shopper.

This weekend especially helps out teachers, parents, and students.

If you’re hesitant to shop in person this weekend, the tax-free weekend also applies to online shopping as long as you use a South Carolina address.