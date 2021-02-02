Teacher and her son search for stranger who gave them moment of kindness in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and her son received a surprise after they were approached by a kind stranger.

Swati Linder, a Berkeley County teacher, and her seven-year-old son, Ravi, went to get a car wash after many days of Ravi asking his mom to go to the car wash.

Once they finished, they parked as Swati cleaned the the windows on the outside of the car and Ravi helped her clean the inside of their vehicle.

Swati said a stranger parked next to them and, once he finished cleaning his own car, he came over to Ravi, gave him $10 and told him how great it was that he was helping his mom and reminded him of the importance of taking care of your mother.

Swati was so overcome with surprise that she didn’t get the chance to thank the stranger before he left in, what she believed was, a Kia Stinger.

They both now want to identify the stranger and acknowledge what he did for them that day.

“I think we would thank him and something that Ravi would like to do is write him a little thank you card…because that’s something that we try to instill in our kids,” said Swati.

As a school teacher, Swati says days can be long and hard but moments of kindness, like at the car wash, can really make a difference.

“It’s definitely very stressful these days but I have these moments, some of these happy moments every now and again and reaffirmed to me that there are good people and they’re not always people that you know,” she said.

She believes if you ever feel the need to show a random act of kindness to someone then you should act on it because you never know what impact you could make on someone else.

“I think it’s kind of a seize the moment time…and sometimes you think should I or shouldn’t I…maybe just go with your gut and do something kind because you may be the only kind thing that happens to that person that day,” she said.

As they continue to search for that kind stranger, Ravi added he’s also trying to think of what he can do with his $10 reward.