CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Teaching vacancies are reaching critical levels across the Palmetto state this school year according to a recent survey. To reverse the trend, teachers and advocates are calling on state leaders to develop incentives to attract more teachers and fill the openings.

Teachers and advocates say the latest number of teaching openings statewide has South Carolina facing a crisis some fear will only get worse if state leaders don’t take action. A recent report by the Center for Educational Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) shows more than 1,100 openings statewide.

Current and former teachers say the shortage is causing unneeded stress and strain on the state’s education system.

“The burden of teachers leaving has put more on those who are staying,” one teacher explained to News 2. “A lot of the people that I know are looking to leave education this year at the end of the school year.”

A survey of 74 of South Carolina’s 79 school districts last fall showed 1,063 openings, since October the number has risen to 1,121 in February. 11 vacancies are here in Charleston County School District.

“That will burn out our existing educators and that will make this shortage a self-refilling cycle of burnout leading to resignation leading to more burnout and more resignation,” says Patrick Kelly, Director of Governmental Affairs, Palmetto State Teachers Association.

CERRA says the teaching profession has lost 977 teachers this year. Kelly says reversing the shortage includes pay raises and incentives, things accomplished by state legislators.

“So if we’re going to do more than just slow the exodus, we’re going to have to do more than just reform,” says Kelly. “We’re going to have to transform the teaching profession in South Carolina.”

One former Charleston County School District teacher says the change is needed now because she says the number of teachers planning to leave is growing.

“I don’t think that it’s going to be taken seriously until it effects everyone,” says the teacher.

The groups says higher salaries and stronger incentives are needed to encourage more teachers to enter the profession, it’s something they hope state leaders will take action on.