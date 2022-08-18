CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police said they made a second arrest connected to a deadly shooting at a Downtown Charleston apartment complex.

CPD arrested a 16-year-old male Thursday and charged him with murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a firearm under 18 years of age.

On August 12, police responded to a shooting at Bridgeview Apartments just after 1:30 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the area.

Jasmine Benjamin, 31, was found at the complex’s breezeway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department.