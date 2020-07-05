Teen dirt-bike rider killed at I-485 off-ramp in Mint Hill

A 17-year-old dirt-bike rider who was involved in an accident Saturday night at an I-485 inner off-ramp in Mint Hill has died, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls regarding an accident around 10 p.m. at the I-485 inner off-ramp near Blair Road in Mint Hill.

The dirt bike struck another vehicle that was attempting to make a left turn on the driver’s side. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The dirt bike had no lights, the operator was not wearing a helmet or safety equipment, and the vehicle was not designed to operate on any roadways, the police report indicated.

Mint Hill fire and police as well as CMPD units were among those who responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.