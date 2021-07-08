Teenagers filling more jobs in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The number of teens joining the workforce is at the highest it’s been since 2008. Across the Lowcountry, local restaurants and corporations are using new incentives to hire more workers.

A younger crowd is filling more jobs in the Lowcountry.

“I have seen an increase on the front side of the house like servers, bartenders, but for line cooks it’s slowly getting more people in here,” said Chauncie Thrift, general manager at Charleston Sports Pub.

Local restaurants are fighting to stay above water and large corporations on the hunt too, to fill their open positions.

32 Charleston McDonald’s is looking to hire hundreds of employees and Dominos is offering a $500 incentive to work there.

Businesses in downtown Charleston are being seen as tough competition too.

“We are trying to compete with our competitors as far as wages, it’s hard to compete with a downtown that will pay a dishwasher 19-20 dollars an hour,” said Chauncie Thrift, general manager at Charleston Sports Pub.

Right now there are 9.3 million jobs open in the United States, according to the Associated Press.

Now with all those open jobs, restaurant owners say there’s been a shift in who is taking these jobs.

“We have had a lot more people come out especially college students who have started to realize that post-pandemic everything is a little more expensive and they got to work for stuff,” said Dominick Rodi, an employee at Verde.

The average wage per hour in South Carolina is 15 dollars per hour but most places are paying nearly 5 dollars more than that to teenagers to work right now.

“Now that’s its kind of harder to find people just because of a few things from the pandemic they are offering more hours, more work, and just more pay that comes with,” said Dominick Rodi, an employee at Verde.

Hiring bonuses aside, wages are going up across the state.