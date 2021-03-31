Telemental health services helping children dealing with abuse during the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Over the past 30 years, Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center has helped more than 30,000 children. Directors say the pandemic has forced them to find new ways to help children.

“We were able to implement rather quickly telemental health services to allow us to resume therapy for those children who were in the middle of their therapy,” says Beverly Hutchinson, Director of Development and Communications at Dee Norton.

According to Dee Norton, both the Department of Social Services and law enforcement use the center as a resource.

“When there is a question of a child’s safety, law enforcement and social services rely on us to do those forensic interviews so we had to figure out how we were going to do that and keep everyone healthy and safe,” Hutchinson says.

Easy access to telehealth services is what they believe has contributed to fewer calls and more eyes on children at home.

“Once we were in treatment using telemental health, we had families showing up on time and not having to miss as many appointments,” she says.

People understanding the signs of abuse by communicating concerns they have is what experts say can help lower the number of victims.

“We remove the stigma that I think that is still attached to the idea of child abuse. It is something that happens to the child not something the child caused,” she says.