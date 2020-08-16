Terrace Theater set to reopen this week

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Movie theaters are set to reopen around the state after they were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Terrace Theater on James Island is planning to reopen on Thursday, August 20.

Paul Brown, the owner of the theater, said they’ve installed markers to help with social distancing and that face coverings will be required.

According to Accelerate SC guidelines, attendance must not exceed 50% occupancy or 250 people, whichever number is less.

Click here to see upcoming showtimes when the theater opens.