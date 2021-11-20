Thanksgiving meal distributions held all across the Lowcountry ahead of the holiday

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – It was a busy day of giving in the Lowcountry on Saturday. Multiple Thanksgiving meal distributions were held to ensure those in need can have a full plate this holiday.

Saturday was the 14th annual Feeding of the Multitude on Johns Island. The event kicked off in the morning at Faith Lutheran Church where volunteers packed and delivered more 200 meals to people who are homebound.

The event continued down the street at St. John’s Parish Church. Volunteers from 25 different churches handed out bags of groceries, each filled with enough Thanksgiving ingredients to feed four people, including a turkey.

According to Claudia Boyce, chairperson of the event, this year presented more challenges due to inflation. She said they spent about $20,000 on turkeys alone. She said despite the expensive food, everything came together thanks to generous donations and volunteers.

“It’s like a domino effect of goodness, you know. It’s helping the people that need the food, but its also the community involvement,” Boyce said.

Boyce said any leftover food would be donated to local food banks.

The giving didn’t stop there. Veterans and active military members were treated to Thanksgiving meal kits at the North Charleston VA Outpatient Clinic.

“Our mission is to serve veterans and their families and I can’t think of a better way to do that than with a Thanksgiving meal,” said Margaret Bradbury, the Chief of Nutrition and Food Service for the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

The VA said they were able to donate 180 meal kits full of turkey dinner essentials thanks in part to sponsors like Lowe’s and Project Street Outreach.