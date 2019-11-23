Thanksgiving travel can be stressful, here are some tips to avoid the stress

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WBCD) – Holiday travel can be stressful, even a nightmare if you miss your flight. Officials from the Charleston International Airport say the best way to prevent that is to arrive early ahead of the flight.

“Here at the Charleston International Airport, Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for us,” says Deputy Airport Director and Chief Communications Officer, Spencer Pryor. Pryor asks that passengers flying this holiday season plan to arrive early

“We’re asking folks to tack on at least another thirty minutes on to their arrival here.” Spencer Pryor, Deputy Airport Director and Chief Communications Officer

Pryor says with the heighten number of travelers in addition to the airport being short on parking because of construction you will want to give yourself the extra time to park and get checked in.

The airport will provide complimentary shuttles from the remote parking lots to the airport for passengers when they arrive. Pryor asks that travelers have patience if you’re flying for the Thanksgiving holiday but ensures they will get everyone where they want to go.

Deputy Chief Greg Gomes with the North Charleston Police Department said most departments increase the amount of officers patrolling during the holidays because of so many people being out of town.

Gomes also said that you can call the station to add your house to the special patrol request. This list includes addresses of houses or businesses that have asked to be patrolled while the occupants are out of town.

Wednesday is expected to be the heaviest travel day ahead of Thanksgiving and Sunday expected to be the heaviest travel day after the holiday.