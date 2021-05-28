The 45th annual Spoleto and Piccolo Spoleto Festival, kicking off in the Holy City

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – National and local artist getting a chance to showcase their talents at the 45th annual Spoleto and Piccolo Festival.

Spirits are high as artists gather in the Holy City for this years festival.

“It’s just a tremendous feeling to be out on the stage and to see actual people in the audience,” says Charlton Singleton, Trumpeter of Ranky Tanky.

Some artists who have been participating for 30 years finally getting a chance to showcase their artwork after taking a year off during the pandemic.

“I am thrilled to show my new work that I have been looking at myself all this time and to see the reaction’s and the new faces and new interest in the work I’m thrilled,” says Sherry Browne a local artist from James Island.

Mayor Tecklenburg kicked off Spoleto Festival USA and Piccolo Spoleto which both run for 17 days in Downtown Charleston. The two festivals allows artists from all over or here in the Lowcountry present their talents to the public.

“It adds so much vitality, vibrancy to our city’s life and its been a rough year for musicians and artists,” says Mayor Tecklenburg.

Grammy award winning trumpeter of Ranky Tanky Charlton Singleton says the electric atmosphere of Spoleto is what he looks forward to performing for his hometown.

“It’s just so awesome to be in the atmosphere or in the moment and have live musicians and live presentations and things going on,” Singleton says.

Local artists with the Piccolo Festival are grateful for this years opportunity to see visual art, theatre, dance, music and more..

“Getting to see my fellow exhibitors, its almost like coming to camp, we get to see each other again,” says Browne.

The Spoleto USA and Piccolo Festival lasts for 17 days of live performances and vendors throughout the Holy City.