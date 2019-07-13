The 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund heads to Senate after the House passed its extension

The September 11th Victim Compensation Fund cleared a hurdle after the House passed extending the fund through 2090.

The plan is for it to now head to Senate.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed to hold a vote on the fund, but it’s not exactly known when that would happen.

The current law was renewed in 2015, but expires next year if congress doesn’t pass an extension.

It’s administrator says there isn’t enough money in the fund to pay current and future claims.

Originally known as the Zadroga Bill, the legislation added Police Detective Luis Alvarez’s name after he passed away last month due to a 9/11 related cancer.