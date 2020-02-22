Live Now
The American Civil Liberties Union will host a rally in Charleston ahead of Democratic Debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Civil Liberties Union’s Rights for All Campaign and community activists will host a rally in Charleston ahead of the Democratic Debate in Charleston.

They plan on calling attention to the issues of voting rights, immigration justice, reproductive freedom, and criminal justice reform.

The event will also feature local civil liberties activists who will speak about how these priorities impact South Carolinians and why they’re worthy of voters’ consideration.

The rally will be hold on Tuesday, February 25 outside of the Charleston Gaillard Center located at 95 Calhoun Street.

The event is open to the public and will begin at 5:00 PM.

