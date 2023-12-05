CHARLESTON S.C (WCBD)– The American Red Cross is experiencing a shortage of volunteers and donors across the nation and in the Lowcountry as the holiday season approaches.

Nationwide, the American Red Cross disaster response team is feeling the pinch when it comes to volunteers and donors, and it comes during the holiday season.

“I think people are busy during the holiday months, and not everybody has a lot of time to volunteer, or not everyone has the financial means maybe to donate to a cause, but I would say if you donate or volunteer with the Red Cross, it’s not a huge time commitment if you don’t have that time, “said Saskia Lindsay, the regional communication manager for the red cross of South Carolina.

The team includes trained professionals who offer emotional support, shelter, supplies, and long-term services to people in a time of need.

According to the American Red Cross, there are over 60,000 fires that the disaster team responds to every year, and they’re widespread during the holiday season.

Both fire and rescue and the Red Cross Disaster Action Team are urging people nationwide to develop a safety plan.

“The biggest thing that we recommend is to have a plan. Accidents do happen, and the biggest thing we want to convey is that you have a plan, a meeting place, and a meeting ground,” said Sean Harsaw, A Fire Marshal for the Isle of Palms.

Diane Widdus, a volunteer from the American Red Cross, said this season is about giving and lending a helping hand.

We all need help at one time or another, and when you start doing that, you’re giving back to yourself because when you have the pleasure of working with people and getting to know others, you feel better in yourself,” said Widdus.

