CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)–This morning, the American Red Cross and doctors at the Medical University of South Carolina held an emergency conference about the critically low blood supply.

“This has been a steady decline. At one point, 8 million people around the country were donating blood. Now that’s 6.6 million, so this is a stark decline in the number of people that are giving, and that’s why we’re trying to raise awareness with the public of how important and vital resource blood is,” said Mandy McMahon, The regional communications director of American Red Cross of South Carolina.

The decline has been steady over the past two decades, with donors dropping by 40%. The shortage is forcing doctors to change how they operate.

Blood transfusions are necessary for lifesaving procedures like transplants, but without an entire supply, doctors have to ration the supply. It’s a problem one doctor said he was dealing with recently as this morning.

“It was an extensive surgery, and normally, they require several platelets to help the clotting. After that procedure, we only had seven platelets in this entire complex. At that time, we notified the Red Cross, and they emergently sent platelets down to supplement the hub down here in Charleston from Columbia. We worked out all those logistics, and the patient got what they needed,” said Dr. Jerry Squires, the medical director of Transfusion Services.

While officials know donations typically drop over the holidays due to illnesses, travel, and busy schedules, they’re urging anyone who can donate blood to do it because you might save a life.

“We also ask that you think about not just giving when there’s an emergency, but you make this a part of your routine. You can give blood every 56 days, and as Dr. Squires mentioned, it is a perishable resource, so we need people to come in as often as you can,” said McMahon.

For more information or ways to donate, head over to American Red Cross | Help Those Affected by Disasters