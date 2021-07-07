The American Red Cross urges preparedness amid active hurricane season

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross says taking precautions by keeping your home prepared with an emergency supply kit with food, water, and power sources is the safest way to prepare for any major storm.

As major storms have pounded the east coast, seeing people prepare for them ahead of time have local business concerned.

“We always have a lot of people coming in the last few days and a lot of times we will be out of product by that time,” says William Royall, the store manager of Royall Hardware.

As tropical storms and hurricanes approach the Lowcountry, the American Red Cross says the best way to stay ready for any storm is putting together an emergency supply kit.

“Making sure you have a 3-day supply of food, water, and medications for everyone in the household including your pets,” says Ashley Henyan, Executive Director of the Lowcountry Red Cross.

Royall says he makes sure he stocks his store with emergency supplies such as batteries, propane tanks, and flashlights ahead of hurricane season.

“Certainly people will need to prepare early. I would suggest people would prepare a week ahead of time,” he says.

Red Cross officials advise worrying about the outside of your home as much as the inside, is vital to staying safe as you brace the storms impact.

“It’s important to bring everything inside, plants, patio furniture, things like that anything that can become a projectile if the wind increased,” says Henyan.

Experts say making sure you prepare ahead of hurricane season is the best way to remain precautious.

“Don’t wait until the day before to get your supplies. Prepare early and get all of your documents in order well ahead of time, even at the beginning of the season,” says Royall.

To find help or needing resources from The American Red Cross: https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/be-informed.html