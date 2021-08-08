The annual First- Day Festival gets children ready for the first day of school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Getting students back in the spirit for the first day of school. Public school students return to the classroom next Monday and Wednesday.

There was a big turnout for the first “First-Day Festival” since the pandemic. With a little more than one week until the first day of school for public school students.

“Normally I come out here every year it’s a nice time to see everyone come back together,” said Janiya Noell, a student.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg spoke about what the event means to both the city and students.

“The city supports our kids’ learning and having those opportunities in charleston,” said john Tecklenburg, Charleston Mayor.

Charleston County School District Board Chair Dr. Eric Mack said CCSD is working hard to bring children back to the classroom this year.

“We rallied together during the pandemic to support each of you and lift each other” Dr. Eric Mack, CCSD Board Chair.

About 70 community organizers shared resources they offer for our youth.

“This is a great opportunity not only for our young people to get free school supplies but also know about the great resources available to them in terms of community resources,” said Zsanun Lewis, Executive Director of Lowcountry Youth Services.

Backpacks full of school supplies were handed out to every student and COVID-19 vaccines were administered. Free boat cruise and aquarium tickets were also handed out.

“I’m going to look at amazing animals and maybe I can see a shark,” said Heaveny Portales, a student.

Mayor Tecklenburg spoke with students at the event and wants everyone to take advantage of the educational opportunities being offered.

“Education is like the great equalizer for an opportunity in the future,” John Tecklenburg, Charleston Mayor.

Masks were required during today’s event at the Gaillard Center.