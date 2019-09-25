The Board of Architectural Review discussing demolitions in Downtown Charleston

Downtown Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The Board of Architectural Review (BAR) plans to discuss demolition proposals for three locations on Meeting Street: 810 Meeting Street, 547 Meeting Street, and 551 Meeting Street

547 Meeting Street was discussed at an August 14th meeting, but the vote was deferred to Wednesday. The BAR and city staff requested the applicant perform code analysis to determine what would be required for the building to be upgraded to meet the current building code.

547 Meeting Street Proposal

A summary of structural findings from Britt, Peters & Associates, Inc. said, “We have identified several deficiencies with the structural system. Significant structural improvements would be needed to bring the building into compliance with the current building codes and standards.”

The applicant believes demolition is justified because any modifications would be significant alterations to the building’s character. The Montford Group plans to turn location into a new hotel featuring 131 rooms.

Another location up for full demolition is at 810 Meeting Street. The plan is to turn it into a 191 room hotel. Demolition was granted unanimous approval at the BAR meeting on July 27th, 2017. In the past two years, reports show no changes have been made to the building that would deem it worth preserving.

810 Meeting Street Proposal

Additionally, an application for full demolition at 551 Meeting Street was given the BAR because reports show the entire building would need to be brought up to meet the current 2015 international building code.

All Meeting Street properties are expected to be discussed at 4:30 p.m. at the Gaillard Center.