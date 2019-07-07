The Charleston Fire Department wants parents to get their car seats checked for proper safety use

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s time for parents to check their car seats.

The Medical University of South Carolina and the Charleston Fire Department are advising parents to make an appointment with a certified child passenger safety technician.

There are 215 inspection stations in the tri-county area.

Experts say correctly used safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71%.

“The national statistic is that 3/4 car seats are misused or improperly installed an that statistic is event higher in the state of SC. Its in the low 80s percentile. So we want to make sure the car seat is being used properly,” said Aynsley Birkner, the Pediatric Injury Prevention Coordinator.

In order to reduce the risk of injuries, experts advise making sure that your child’s car seat is rear facing if they are under the age of two and getting a car seat within your child’s height, weight, and age limits.