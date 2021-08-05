Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry dealing with vandalism after year of pandemic hardships

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry is building back after vandals damaged a fence on the property Sunday night. Directors with the museum tell me watching their fence getting ripped apart is another issue they have faced throughout the pandemic.

3 people vandalized a fence on the property of the museum around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Executive Director Nichole Myles says, this isn’t the first time.

“They were kicking and beating in that fence and climbing over it into our backyard space,” Myles says.

Myles says Sunday’s vandalism is one of the many issues they have faced during the pandemic.

“People always will leave their beer bottles in our backyard or doing other activities. It’s really adding to the burden and increasing the lack of safety for the children,” she says.

Myles says the lack of budget, staff and needing new interior and exterior remodeling has weighed them down throughout the last year.

“We have very small staff with some significant financial cut backs. We are in a rebuilding phase, so we are excited that we have survived what has seemed the worst of COVID-19,” she says.

For years the museum has been fundraising for their make and believe campaign to fix those changes in a multi-million dollar project.

“We are seeing a lot of illustrations of why that enclosure would be so helpful for us. If we could finish this campaign we can add that extra measure of security,” Myles says.

Getting the funds to update is what Myles says will help the future of the museum.

“Safety is our top priority at the museum and we want children to unlock their potential while remaining safe,” she says.

The museum plans to have the fence and full enclosure of the exterior finished by 2022.