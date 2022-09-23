CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) The Citadel is celebrating a century of being located on the banks of the Ashley River.

“Today is important because we want to celebrate the 100 years of history that The Citadel has gone through,” Citadel cadet Joshua Tolbert said. “The City of Charleston has been very generous, very grateful, very friendly to the South Carolina Corps of Cadets and I think it’s important that we acknowledge that history as well.”

One way The Military College of South Carolina acknowledged their rich history on this land, was by performing an original song during the parade.

“The regimental band for the South Carolina Corps of Cadets was able to perform a special song called ‘Echo on the Ashley,’” regimental public affairs officer for the South Carolina Corps of Cadets Eric Wilson said. “So, this song really resonates with them, it was the first time for them to play it.”

Cadets say one special thing about their campus is it has hosted several prominent figures over the past 100 years, including U.S. presidents.

“One of my favorite leaders,” Wilson said, “Dwight D. Eisenhower, was able to come to campus and get a tour, ride around in the parade jeep and just experience what it means to be a Citadel cadet.”

And trailblazers.

“Personally for me,” Tolbert said, “Charles Foster paving the way. First African American cadet to graduate from The Citadel. Paving the way for more African American cadets to come to The Citadel and join the South Carolina Corps of Cadets.”

They also have their own fond memories during their time spent on campus.

“Ring Day by itself is one of the most important days,” Wilson said, “so to have the Ring Day on the centennial, it just all fits so well together.”

“Last year,” Tolbert said, “my parents being able to come see me. See me at parade, and being able to come in my room, just to look at my room, that was very heartwarming to me.”

The Citadel’s next Dress Parade will be held on Friday, September 30.