CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. News & World Report has ranked The Citadel as the top Public University in the South for the 13th consecutive year.

“This achievement is a confirmation of The Citadel Family’s outstanding dedication to our institution,” The Citadel President Gen. Glenn Walters, USMC (Ret.), ’79 said.

“Both the contributions and outcomes of our cadets, students, faculty, staff, and supporters have made our long-running success possible, and we appreciate the recognition of that hard work.”

The Citadel was recognized as the Best College for Veterans for the sixth consecutive year. College officials say veterans are eligible for degrees from all programs offered by The Citadel. In June, The Citadel expanded its veteran programming with the Veterans Outreach Center.

The college’s rankings for Engineering, Business, and Computer Science also received national recognition. The Citadel’s Engineering program has been consistently ranked among the top 25 in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

