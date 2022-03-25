CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel is finally getting a chance to celebrate some of their most important traditions without Covid-19 restrictions after a two-year hiatus.

Friday was Recognition Day for the class of 2025 to officially be recognized as members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets. Cadets performed “The Gauntlet,” an exhausting physical trial of workouts. Cadets say Recognition Day is worth all of the blood, sweat, and tears.

“Emotions are everywhere. You’re happy and tired. You are ready to say that it’s something that you completed. You start with the people you begin with and you end with those same people,” says Samantha Walton, the Regimental Public Affairs Officer.

Walton says Recognition Day is one of the most important events for a cadet. It means the end of the fourth-class system and the months of rules and restrictions.

“I can finally showcase everything that I took time to do, what I left home to do here, and be a Citadel Corps Cadet,” says Walton.

Catherine Christmas, the Regimental Commander says the nine months leading up to this moment are tough, but watching cadets get through it together shows the values The Citadel has.

“Going through it, it gets easier as you go. Somedays hit and you ask, why am I here. Then you look around and see your classmates and you are like that’s why I am here,” says Christmas.

Cadets say Recognition Day is a tradition that they will take with them for the rest of their lives.

“Cadets complete exercises, run 1.5 miles, and then they get back and do 125 pushups. When they get that handshake, it makes their day. It means so much to them because now they get to be a part of the South Carolina Core of Cadets,” says Christmas.