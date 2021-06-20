The City of Charleston emergency management places pumps around the city to help with flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston emergency management told me they put out pumps around the city to help get water out of the flooded areas.

Officials say they will put out two more tomorrow morning. They tell us are keeping an eye on roads closed due to flooding and will get that information out as quickly as possible.

“We will track those road closures and communicate that out to our citizens in real-time. Of course, we will remain in the area and patrol to make sure no one gets themselves into harm with the floodwaters,” said Shannon Scaff, Director of Emergency Management

They also remind you that since garbage will not be picked up tomorrow, not to put your trash cans on the curb. I’m told they can blow over and slow down the movement of water.

Emergency management tells us they are on call and ready to respond.

“If we have down power lines or trees that fall, and of course the standing waters and barricades, road closures, that sort of thing so we’re on standby right now just waiting to see what the conditions are going to be and if it warrants, we will fully activate,” said Scaff.

Emergency management officials say the storm is a good reminder to be prepared this hurricane season

and have a plan if you need to evacuate.