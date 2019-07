ISLE DE JEAN CHARLES, L.A. (WCBD) – Despite Barry being downgraded to a depression, the concern of serious flooding continues.

The United States Coast Guard rescued four people from floodwaters in Louisiana on Isle de Jean Charles, a remote island in the Terrebonne Parish.

There were rising waters that left people stranded in the area.

The Coast Guard launched a 24-foot rescue boat and launched a helicopter aircrew.

The aircrew was able to hoist four people and their dog to safety.