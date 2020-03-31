The condition of delivery drivers during the coronavirus pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Everyday there are people ordering packages online that will be delivered to their homes.

The people who make these deliveries are coming face to face with the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite many people being told to stay at home, delivery drivers have to leave their houses to do their job.

I spoke to representatives from UPS, Amazon, and FedEx and they each provided some information on what they’re doing to protect their employees and their customers.

Amazon Increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites including regular sanitization of all door handles, stairway handrails, elevator buttons, lockers, and touch screens, to name a few. Adjusted practices to ensure social distancing within our buildings, including: No stand-up meetings during shifts – all business essential information is being shared via boards near main areas and through conversations with managers, or HR team members Moving chairs and spreading out tables in breakrooms Shift start times and break times are being staggered to promote social distancing Suspended exit screening until further notice to ensure ease of movement near main entrances Training will take place in small formats and with in-app training tools and other equipment Requiring employees to sanitize and clean their work stations and vehicles at the start and end of every shift with disinfectant/cleaning wipes. Moved to video-based interviews for the majority of our candidate interviews. Paused public guests to our buildings. Communicated to employees that everyone must wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing their nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Each employee has an allotted amount of time that they can choose to do things like go to the restroom, refill their water or go speak to a manager, to name a few examples. In the same vein they can, when they want, log out of their system and go wash their hands whenever they choose—this is in addition to break times and this will have no impact on their performance. Enabled temporary cell phone process for those who need to be in contact with their families or childcare providers. Required all employees to stay home and seek medical attention if they are feeling unwell and have adjusted attendance policies to support this. All employees diagnosed with the illness or placed in quarantine will receive up to two weeks of additional time off, to ensure they can get healthy without worrying about lost pay. We are also offering all hourly employees unlimited unpaid time off through the end of April.



UPS

Communication: We continue to communicate often and regularly with our employees about the recommended behaviors to manage health risks.

Hygiene protocols and social distancing:

We share the hygiene protocols suggested by the CDC and WHO with all employees.

The company has modified, and will continue to modify, our normal operating procedures to maintain social distance protocols. For example, we have added space between work stations inside our facilities and suspended requiring a customer to sign for “signature required” packages when delivered.

We are also modifying other protocols involving site access, gatherings of employees and public interaction at service counters.

Signs of illness:

If any employee is ill, they are required to seek medical treatment. We do not want them to come to work if they are sick.

UPS will provide up to 10 days of compensation for any employee who is diagnosed with the virus, or who is required to quarantine, or if a household member is diagnosed with the virus and the employee is required to quarantine.

Cleaning and disinfecting our facilities and equipment:

We have substantially increased cleaning and disinfecting surfaces throughout our facilities.

Our vehicles and equipment are cleaned and disinfected daily with an emphasis on the interiors, and frequent exterior touch points.

PPE materials: We have distributed protective equipment to employees and we are regularly replenishing supplies at our facilities.

This includes antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer and wipes: We are in the process of distributing an additional 250,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and will have all of those available within days for employees. Disinfecting wipes are extremely limited in the supply chain, but we have other bleach disinfecting solutions being put in place.

Masks: We are following the CDC’s recommendations to maintain the available supply of masks for healthcare workers and those who are caring for people who are sick. Accordingly, we are making masks and gloves available to our drivers who make deliveries to healthcare and assisted living facilities. We have distributed 17,000 masks to all of our facilities in the U.S., with another 17,000 on the way.

Statement by FedEx:

The safety and well-being of our 475,000 team members is our top priority. As an essential business, FedEx takes seriously our responsibility to continue delivering critically needed supplies as the country responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are closely monitoring guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other public health organizations and are taking recommended precautions in terms of employee and customer health and safety.

We continue to work diligently to provide supplies across the network to assist with hygiene, including disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer. In addition, we are encouraging our employees to take any signs of illness seriously, seek medical attention as needed, and promoting guidance from leading public health organizations on how to keep the workplace safe.

We’ve also taken a number of other steps to support the health and safety of our employees, as well as the customers with whom they interact. For example, to help adhere to social distancing guidelines, signatures are no longer being required for most deliveries. We’re also working to accommodate special requests from customers around modified store hours, closings and delivery alternatives that best comply with government restrictions and safety guidance. Most importantly, we are in constant communication to ensure employees have access to the latest guidance from the CDC and other health authorities.

One delivery driver, who wanted their name and company to remain anonymous, said that they’re also changing the way they interact with customers.

“We get permission from them to sign in their place, so we write their name down, our initials, our route numbers, and CV19.” Anonymous Delivery Driver

The driver added that they don’t feel protected despite the changes their company is making, so they try to take measures into their own hands.

“Before I get in my vehicle, I wipe the steering wheel down, the gear shifts, the turn signal, all of the little knobs and buttons. I wipe my vehicle down.” Anonymous Delivery Driver

The driver finished by making sure to remind people that this situation is bigger than just ourselves.

“It’s not just us that we have to worry about, we also have to worry about our families and what we may bring home to them.” Anonymous Delivery Driver

Companies have said that, despite having made changes, they will continue to monitor the situation and make additional changes if necessary.