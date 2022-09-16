CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local historians are recalling the connections between Charleston and Great Britain as Queen Elizabeth II will have her funeral on September 19.

“You cannot talk about Charleston history without bringing up the history of England,” said Dr. Eric Lager, the guide for Charleston History Walks.

The entire colony of Carolina, which ran from Virginia down to Florida and out to the Pacific Ocean, was named after King Charles I. It was named from the Latin word “Carolus” which meant Charles.

When uprising knocked King Charles I off of his throne in the 1640s it was awhile until his son, King Charles II, could regain power.

“When Parliament beheaded Charles I there was an English Civil War,” said Carin Bloom, the Manager of Education and Programming of the Historical Charleston Foundation.

It was when King Charles II took power that the colony began to take more shape.

“There were eight men who helped King Charles II to regain the throne. Those eight men later became Lords Proprietors of Carolina colony,” said Bloom.

Land grants were given to the men who repaid the king with a gift in 1670.

“As a thank you for all the land and all the power, Charles Town was named for King Charles II,” said Bloom.

In the constitution for the colony, there were rules about religious tolerance which brought Charleston the name of ‘The Holy City.’

“So we’re going to have all sorts of folks come here. Anglicans, Independent Congregationalists, Baptists, Presbyterians, Methodists, Lutherans, Jews,” said Dr. Lager.

The design of the city resembles England and the empire’s colonies, especially in the Carribean.

“Charleston was planned to be like a little London,” said Bloom. “From our pretty square layout of streets and these fairly systematic street layouts. We see houses that are found in Barbados and the West Indies.”

“St. Michaels Church is one of the finest examples of Georgian era architecture,” said Dr. Lager “You can look all around the city and see traces of our architecture connected back to England.”

The city was wealthy because of trade and plantations came later in time despite there being a Black majority by 1708.

During the Revolutionary War, Carolina colony saw 311 battles between the British and the Americans. The area saw the most battles of the war.

“There were a lot of folks that were playing both sides of the political spectrum. They were signing oaths of allegiance to the King of England, but also financing the revolution,” said Bloom.

The shift to the modern day Charleston name came when revolutionaries stopped calling the city Charlestown.

During the attack on Charleston by the British fleet there was a siege on the city.

“The Americans built a palmetto log fort at the end of the peninsula and when the British opened fire on it there was not a whole lot of damage,” said Dr. Lager. “The return fire from the fort to the ships was quite devastating and forced the ships to turn around back to New York and give up their early attempt to capture the city.”

The durability and protection of the trunks is why the South Carolina state flag has a palmetto on it.

The British Army stayed in Charleston for a couple of years after the war had been won by the Americans exacting their rule on the citizens.

Today, you can find streets named after monarchs. King Street is named after King Charles II and Queen Street is named after Queen Caroline.