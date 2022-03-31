NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the second time in about six months, the Cooper River Bridge Run is back in Charleston on it’s regular date, April 2.

Participants and local businesses are gearing up for the race at the annual Cooper River Bridge Run Expo.

“I’m excited. I love to run. I’ve been running for 51 years,” said runner Frank Fragale. “I love the fellowship. I love the comradery. I love to talk to people and meet people.”

“I’m excited to see the event happening the way I remember it from years ago,” said runner Kaylee Hall.

The Mayor of Charleston, John Tecklenburg, is partaking as well.

“I’m going to be walking. I’m signed up and have my t-shirt. It’s going to be a beautiful day on Saturday for the 45th annual Cooper River Bridge Run,” said Mayor Tecklenburg. “It’s just really an incredible experience.”

Multiple local businesses are participating in the expo as well.

Charleston Coffee Company is handing out coffee samples Thursday and Friday and says that runners buy some grounds for race day.

“This turns out to be good sales here for product,” said Lowell Grosse of Charleston Coffee Company. “We get a great reception. People are here getting their bibs. Everyone is looking for a cup of coffee. They stop by and they enjoy it. It’s great for business.”

Over at The Foot Store, runners are buying shoes and other accessories from Nathan Deweul and his co-workers.

“The Cooper River Bridge Run has been part of the community for many years and so have we as a store. This is just a great time to connect with the community and the people that we love. It’s huge being here,” said Deweul.

The race has no COVID-19 restrictions this year. Race Director Irv Batten says that the bridge run staff relied on medical professionals for the decision.

“Well with our medical team and then the medical experts, DHEC and all of the above, they were lifting things all around so it was a natural thing just to lift them here,” said Batten.

Without any restrictions, the race does not have a cap for participants which means that registration is still open through Friday. Registration is available at the Bridge Run Expo at the North Charleston Convention Center.