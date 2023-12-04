BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Everyone likes a cozy robe, and here are the best ones

When the weather outside is frightful, there’s nothing better than staying inside and getting cozy. And when we say cozy, we mean maximum cozy: a holiday movie on the TV, a steaming cup of cocoa or tea and a snuggly robe to relax in.

If you’re in need of a new robe this season to achieve the ultimate cozy factor, you’re in luck — we’ve rounded up the top-rated options on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for a hooded robe, one with a zipper closure or something else, you can trust the robes on this list — after all, the thousands of Amazon reviews they each have can’t be wrong.

Shop this article: Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Waffle Full-Length Robe, Richie House Women’s Plush Soft Warm Fleece Bathrobe, Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Adult Robe

9 of the highest-rated robes on Amazon

NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe

This super soft, plush robe is made from flannel fleece and includes a hood and adjustable tie closure. It comes in 17 colors and currently boasts more than 40,000 reviews for a 4.6-star rating.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Waffle Full-Length Robe

This robe is made of trendy, lightweight waffle fabric, making it cozy yet still breathable and absorbent. It’s available in 15 colors, all with a modern trim. With more than 10,000 ratings, it has 4.5 stars on Amazon.

Richie House Women’s Plush Soft Warm Fleece Bathrobe

This ultra plush robe is about as luxuriously cozy as it gets. It features an oversized fit plus two front pockets to hold your phone and anything else you need, making it perfect for lounging. With more than 16,000 reviews, it has a 4.7-star rating.

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Adult Robe

This robe is made from a patented knit fabric that’s made to be ultra-soft but still durable and machine-washable. This robe was featured by Oprah — and nearly 700 reviewers have given it 4.6 stars.

NY Threads Mens Hooded Fleece Robe

Looking for a men’s option? This plush hooded robe comes in men’s sizes, and it’s made of the same plush, cozy fabric as the women’s version. Nearly 33,000 reviews have rated it 4.7 stars.

Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Waffle Robe (Available in Big & Tall)

This waffle robe for men is not only trendy but comes in a wide range of sizes. With a comfortable, relaxed fit and breathable, absorbent fabric, this is the ideal robe for lounging, sleeping, hanging by the pool and more — and more than 18,000 reviews agree.

VINTATRE Women Kimono Robes Long Knit Bathrobe

For a lightweight robe with a sleek silhouette, this kimono-style option is a great choice. Nearly 22,000 reviewers have given it 4.6 stars.

KEMUSI Hooded Herringbone Men’s Soft Spa Full-Length Bathrobe

This hooded robe for men is a must for cold days. It’s trimmed with fleece to make it extra warm and cozy. Nearly 15,000 reviewers agree — it’s rated 4.7 stars.

Just Love Plush Zipper Lounger Solid Robe

Is there anything worse than a waist belt that comes untied? Never deal with that again with a zipper robe. This one is made from ultra-soft microfleece fabric. With nearly 13,000 reviews, it has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.